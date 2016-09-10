Manitoba rent guideline 1.5 percent for 2017

Manitoba’s 2017 rent guideline has been set at 1.5 per cent and will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

The guideline is determined annually based the Manitoba Consumer Price Index (CPI) and applies to most residential rental property including apartments, single rooms, houses and duplexes. The guideline does not apply to:

rental units renting for $1,455 or more per month as of Dec. 31, 2016;

personal care homes;

non-profit housing with subsidized rent;

approved rehabilitated rental units; and

new buildings that are: less than 15 years old, where an occupancy permit was first issued or a unit first occupied after April 9, 2001, or; less than 20 years old, where an occupancy permit was first issued or a unit first occupied after March 7, 2005.



Landlords may apply for an increase above the guideline if they can show the guideline will not cover cost increases they have incurred.

Tenants must receive written notice of a rent increase at least three months before the increase takes effect. For example, for a rent increase to take effect Jan. 1, 2017, tenants must receive notice by Sept. 30, 2016. With few exceptions, rent can only be increased once a year.

Tenants have the right to object to any rent increase, whether it is below, at or above the guideline. Objections must be made at least 60 days before the rent increase is set to take effect.

— Province of Manitoba