Winnipeg Firefighters Battling Blaze On Talbot

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg firefighters are battling a massive blaze.

Crews were called around 8:00am Sunday to the 300-block of Talbot Avenue.

Thick smoke is billowing from the two-storey building.

Firefighters have not reported any injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire and there is no damage estimate.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide any updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – United Firefighters of Winnipeg (UFFW 867)