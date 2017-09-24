Winnipeg Firefighters Battling Blaze On Talbot

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 24th at 11:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg firefighters are battling a massive blaze.

Crews were called around 8:00am Sunday to the 300-block of Talbot Avenue.

Thick smoke is billowing from the two-storey building.

Firefighters have not reported any injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire and there is no damage estimate.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide any updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – United Firefighters of Winnipeg (UFFW 867)

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
