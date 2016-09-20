Train and truck collide near Hadashville

Highway 11 was shut down for an extended period of time late on Monday, as crews worked to clear damage from a significant train accident.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. – at a train crossing just north of the Trans Canada Highway – a train plowed into a large gravel truck that had slowly creeped onto the tracks. It is reported that the driver of the truck was battling the sun and unable to tell if the track was clear.

Both of the train operators, as well as the driver of the truck, were transferred to hospital to have their minor injuries taken care of. Luckily the train was not carrying any flammable materials and did not appear to leak any dangerous chemicals onto the ground.

Early estimates in regards to the damaged crossing and train are roughly $75,000.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca