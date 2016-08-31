MyToba.ca-banner
Severe crash shuts down Perimeter

Posted on Wed, August 31, 2016

A section of the North Perimeter near Pipeline Road has been shut down following a severe multi vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The eastbound lanes have since opened. Traffic heading in either direction will experience extreme delays into the late evening.

Early reports indicate that a semi truck travelling on the perimeter collided with a van crossing at Pipeline Road. At least one occupant of the van has been taken away by the STAR-7 Air Ambulance.

More to come.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy of Facebook

