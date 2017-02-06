streetside

UPDATED: Previously Missing 28-Year-Old Man Safely Located

NEEPAWA, MB – Local RCMP are pleased to announced that previously missing 28-year-old Gladstone, Manitoba native, Kyle Schibler has been safely located. The announcement came early Monday morning – three days since Schibler initially went missing.

The RCMP would like to extend their thanks to the local media and general public for their assistance in locating Mr. Schibler.

Schibler – originally from Gladstone, Manitoba – hadn’t been seen since mid-day on Friday, February 3rd.

RCMP described Schibler as 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He is aboriginal in appearance, with brown hair, a goatee and an eagle tattoo on his left shoulder.

It had been reported that Schibler may have been driving a grey 2002 Hyundai Sonata with the Manitoba license plate, HNR 586.

RCMP had asked residents of the Neepawa, Gladstone, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg areas to keep watch for the missing man. Anyone with information on Schibler’s whereabouts was asked to call the RCMP at 204-476-7340 or Crime Stoppers.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

