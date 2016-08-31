Pickup and semi collide, killing one near Stonewall

Stonewall RCMP were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident yesterday on Highway 7.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, a southbound travelling semi collided with an oncoming pickup truck. The female driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The lone male passenger of the pickup truck is currently in hospital, and is receiving treatment for injuries suffered in the wreck. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The fatal accident occurred approximately three kilometres north of Highway 67. Early forensic evidence indicates that the pickup truck suddenly moved into the oncoming lane and drove directly into the path of the semi.

Alcohol is not being considered a factor in the accident.

The investigation is on-going.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca