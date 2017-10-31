Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Nov. 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Cloudy with snow across most of Manitoba Wednesday.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Periods of snow beginning early in the morning.

Amount 5 cm.

Wind east 20 km/h.

High zero.

Periods of snow overnight.

Low minus 3.

Brandon

Snow in Brandon Wednesday.

Amount 2 to 4 cm.

Wind northeast 30 km/h.

High zero.

Periods of snow overnight.

Low minus 7.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy with a chance of light snow in The Pas Wednesday.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

High minus 2.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 13.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy with light snow Wednesday in Thompson.

Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon.

High minus 8.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 21.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy with light snow Wednesday in Churchill.

Wind north 30 km/h.

Temperature falling to minus 14 in the afternoon.

Wind chill minus 25.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 18.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File