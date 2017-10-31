Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – Nov. 1st
WINNIPEG, MB. — Cloudy with snow across most of Manitoba Wednesday.
Winnipeg
Cloudy in Winnipeg Wednesday.
Periods of snow beginning early in the morning.
Amount 5 cm.
Wind east 20 km/h.
High zero.
Periods of snow overnight.
Low minus 3.
Brandon
Snow in Brandon Wednesday.
Amount 2 to 4 cm.
Wind northeast 30 km/h.
High zero.
Periods of snow overnight.
Low minus 7.
The Pas
Mainly cloudy with a chance of light snow in The Pas Wednesday.
Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon.
High minus 2.
Cloudy periods overnight.
Low minus 13.
Thompson
Mainly cloudy with light snow Wednesday in Thompson.
Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the afternoon.
High minus 8.
Cloudy periods overnight.
Low minus 21.
Churchill
Mainly cloudy with light snow Wednesday in Churchill.
Wind north 30 km/h.
Temperature falling to minus 14 in the afternoon.
Wind chill minus 25.
Cloudy periods overnight.
Low minus 18.
—Environment Canada
