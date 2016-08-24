Manitoba RCMP release shocking information

Roadside fatalities have nearly doubled over the past year in Manitoba.

The Manitoba RCMP say that 34 people died as a result of 32 separate vehicle accidents in 2015. So far in 2016, there have been a reported 60 accidents in which a total of 65 people have perished.

The 34 deaths in 2015 did stand as somewhat of an outlier, as the yearly average for Manitoba often hovers around 55 deaths in 48 accidents annually.

RCMP also provided a breakdown of the kind of accidents. They announced that of the 65 crashes, 51 occurred on roadways/highways, nine were off-roading accidents, and seven involved off-road vehicles.

The consumption of alcohol, distracted driving, speeding and the non use of seatbelts and/or helmets were the leading causes of death, according to the RCMP.

RCMP are encouraging all drivers to slow down, stay alert, buckle up and keep off the road if alcohol has been consumed.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca