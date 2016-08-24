Manitoba RCMP release shocking information
Roadside fatalities have nearly doubled over the past year in Manitoba.
The Manitoba RCMP say that 34 people died as a result of 32 separate vehicle accidents in 2015. So far in 2016, there have been a reported 60 accidents in which a total of 65 people have perished.
The 34 deaths in 2015 did stand as somewhat of an outlier, as the yearly average for Manitoba often hovers around 55 deaths in 48 accidents annually.
RCMP also provided a breakdown of the kind of accidents. They announced that of the 65 crashes, 51 occurred on roadways/highways, nine were off-roading accidents, and seven involved off-road vehicles.
The consumption of alcohol, distracted driving, speeding and the non use of seatbelts and/or helmets were the leading causes of death, according to the RCMP.
RCMP are encouraging all drivers to slow down, stay alert, buckle up and keep off the road if alcohol has been consumed.
– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca
sometimes it’s better to take the bus
The course of our drivers today, in which may be a very possible leading trend, that is habit formation, learning expression tools as the main focus, this is a distraction to “life saving actions” rather than the spur of the moment the other guy just jumped out at me, the blame game to an accident contact, [with solid matter]. means, habit formation, influential social activities a point a mission on the brain, and to point b mission, at a all costs, this leaves room to drive while social importance & social expression is the key to a safe trip, well there is a way to really focus on the environment while getting there, while driving, the actions of expressive consequence gives this twist room for fate as well, in another study to venture into, why do people come in contact with matter? what is the main focus of blame on causing actions to interfere with the dangers contact a little too late? Leaving accidents to wake in loss of living matter?
Hello Mr. Carter, accidents, Science has yet to approve cars that predict the contact approach of another object and avoidance is clear by computer addressing vehicles. But is the tools of tomorrow too expensive for an already youthful pact of experiencing the joys of freedoms and wind in ones hair? The long live moment behind the wheel of an 5 to 10 kiloton man make shape of customized minerals to roll and combustion motion that can come into “contact” with another? Do we give a deal on google cars to in-script memory’s of freedoms made by a google car to site see, text and face book the chit chat of the wonders we have embedded leaving the chat line of mts and Shaw cables both with net services to harness the focus of tour guides while in a google car, rather than trying to have all freedoms of in scripting the environment, and while driving, leaving room to even display a closer real life distraction from the digital contact of a person and experiencing dropsical while speaking in surreal life, its the same with digital the moment of energy plays the same key, so maybe no net while in a car? or just cod pods in every 5 KM to track n trace vehicle performance, speed, approach and other alarm systems to catch the driver on time before contact is left to take life.