Manitoba: Over one impaired driving death per week

According to M.A.D.D., at least one Manitoban dies every five days as a result of impaired driving.

Alcohol or drugs are factors in over forty percent of all Manitoba roadside fatalities. Shockingly enough, this number is very similar to that of Manitoba’s western neighbours as Saskatchewan and Alberta both hold similar stats. But the impaired driving deaths per 100,000 residents in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta is far above the national average.

As a nation, 34 percent of all fatal vehicle accidents are linked to impaired driving. This number is higher than that of the United States, France, Australia and New Zealand.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca