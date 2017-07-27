Manitoba Drivers Fail To Move Over For Tow Trucks

WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s a law that’s been on Manitoba’s books for six years now, but compliance is disturbingly low.

That’s according to CAA Manitoba regarding legislation requiring drivers to slow down and move over when passing tow trucks at work.

Two days ago, they teamed up with Winnipeg police to assess drivers’ awareness and obedience by staging two calls for roadside assistance on McGillivray Boulevard and Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.

“In one hour, 11 motorists slowed down and moved over on McGillivray Boulevard, while only a single driver followed the letter of the law on Portage Avenue,” says CAA Manitoba’s Liz Kulyk.

“These are high traffic areas in the city where drivers can breakdown, and we all need to be scanning the road and ready to practice common sense safety by slowing down and moving over.”

Kulyk says the lack of compliance is directly tied to awareness.

According to a 2017 CAA National survey, only 35 per cent of respondents were aware that tow trucks are included under the law.

“Our drivers tell us so many stories about near-misses and moments they felt unsafe because of cars speeding and not giving them space to work,” says Kulyk.

“Thankfully, we’ve never had a driver seriously injured, but the fear of what could happen remains a real and present danger – a danger they shouldn’t have to face.”

Under the Highway Traffic Act, motorists are required to give one lane space to a tow truck on the side of the road with flashing lights on multi-lane roads.

Drivers must also slow down to 60-kilometres per hour in 80-kilometre or higher speed zones, or slow to 40 if the posted speed limit is less than 80.

Penalties may include a fine of $300 up to $2,000, two demerits, and a one year driver’s licence suspension.

WPS Traffic Division Staff Sergeant Rob Riffel says this is a problem police see often at traffic stops.

“That isn’t just a tow truck or a police car on the side of the road; it’s someone doing their job to make sure your friend, family or neighbour gets the help they need, as soon as possible,” says Riffel.

“It only takes a few moments to slow down and move over, but it can mean the difference between life and death for these workers and the people they are assisting.”

A similar assessment was conducted on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Winnipeg two years ago.

—MyToba News

Photo – File