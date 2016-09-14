Lead in your water? Don’t buy it

Warnings have been issued in both Brandon and Winnipeg to residents regarding a lead scam.

It is reported that two individuals are going door to door explaining to residents through false demonstrated tests, that the homeowner’s water contains high levels of lead.

Police say that the two crooks wear matching golf shirts, embroidered with the false company name, ‘Secure Homes’, and drive a Chevy Impala with Alberta plates.

Various first hand accounts indicate that these two crooks will appear to know what they are talking about. As a demonstration, they will drop tablets into a sample glass of water, turning the liquid black. They will then try to push the sale and installation of a water filtration system on the homeowner.

These two scam artists have most recently struck in Brandon, but they have also been active in Winnipeg. Both the Winnipeg and Brandon Police advise homeowners not to answer the door if these two individuals show up on the doorstep, but to contact their local police instead.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca