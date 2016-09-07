Desperate parents of missing girl begging for help

The parents of Christine Wood – a 21-year-old who has been missing since August 19th – believe that their daughter is not receiving the attention and help that she so desperately needs.

“If anybody has any information or knows whereabouts she is, or any little thing…please, help us,” father, George Wood said. “We need to know where she is.”

Wood was last seen at a hotel on Sargent Avenue on the night of Friday, August 19th, and has been missing ever since. She was in town for a medical appointment.

Although friends and family have hosted candlelight services in Wood’s hometown of Oxford House, Manitoba, the Wood family believes the public can do more to help them find their missing girl.

“Christine, if you see me, if you can hear me …please come home,” Christine’s mother, Melinda, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Over the past year in Winnipeg, multiple large searches have happened in cases of missing residents. This has yet to happen for Christine.

Wood is described as a 5’6″ Aboriginal woman of average build with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, a red striped Adidas jacket, denim shorts, with a white purse.

Unfortunately there have not been any leads to report at this time.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca