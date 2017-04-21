Cold Weather Saturday Across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunshine in central Manitoba Saturday, but cold with flurries across the south.

For the latest weather forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

A few flurries or rain showers to start Saturday in Winnipeg.

Those will end in the afternoon and it will clear.

Wind out of the north at 30-kilometres in the morning.

Temperature steady at 2 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of -4 C.

Brandon

Flurries to start Saturday in Brandon.

Wind out of the northeast at 20-kilometres in the morning.

Both will end in the afternoon and it will clear.

Reaching for a high of 4 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of -5 C.

The Pas

Mainly sunny in The Pas this Saturday.

A high of 2 C expected.

Clear overnight.

Dropping to a low of -10 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Saturday.

Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of -6 C, but feeling more like -26 C with the windchill.

Clearing overnight with a low of -21 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Saturday.

Wind out of the northwest at 30-clicks per hour.

A high of -14 C, but feeling more like -29 C with the windchill.

Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries overnight.

Dropping to a low of -19 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

