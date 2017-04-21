Cold Weather Saturday Across Manitoba
WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunshine in central Manitoba Saturday, but cold with flurries across the south.
Winnipeg
A few flurries or rain showers to start Saturday in Winnipeg.
Those will end in the afternoon and it will clear.
Wind out of the north at 30-kilometres in the morning.
Temperature steady at 2 C.
Cloudy overnight with a low of -4 C.
Brandon
Flurries to start Saturday in Brandon.
Wind out of the northeast at 20-kilometres in the morning.
Both will end in the afternoon and it will clear.
Reaching for a high of 4 C.
Cloudy overnight with a low of -5 C.
The Pas
Mainly sunny in The Pas this Saturday.
A high of 2 C expected.
Clear overnight.
Dropping to a low of -10 C.
Thompson
Sunny in Thompson Saturday.
Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
Reaching for a high of -6 C, but feeling more like -26 C with the windchill.
Clearing overnight with a low of -21 C.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Saturday.
Wind out of the northwest at 30-clicks per hour.
A high of -14 C, but feeling more like -29 C with the windchill.
Cloudy periods with a chance of flurries overnight.
Dropping to a low of -19 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
