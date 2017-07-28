Body of 17-Year-Old Counsellor Found at Bible Camp

WINNIPEG, MB. – The body of a 17-year-old Bible camp counsellor has been located on the shores of Lake Winnipegosis by RCMP.

After heading out for a swim with campers from Steeprock Bay Bible Camp in Sapotaweyak Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon, the teenaged male disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

Police were finally notified at roughly 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday and crews were immediately sent out to the camp in an effort to locate the cabin leader. After calling off the search due to waning daylight, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team resumed their efforts on Wednesday. With assistance from Sustainable Development, they eventually located the deceased Split Lake resident on Thursday.

Throughout the process, at least 60 children remained at Steeprock Bay Bible Camp, participating in activities, while receiving counselling from social workers.

Steeprock Bay Bible Camp is an interdenominational camp that teaches children in the area of Swan River the importance of God’s teachings – basing their principles off of the verse found in John 14:6.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo from Steeprock Bay Bible Camp