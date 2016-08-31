Another highway fatality near Stonewall

The stretches of highway surrounding the town of Stonewall, Manitoba, have become awfully frightening over the course the past 24 hours.

On the heels of a multi vehicle collision – involving a semi and a pickup truck – that claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday afternoon, came a second roadside fatality stemming from a separate accident on Wednesday morning.

Stonewall RCMP were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. This accident occurred approximately five kilometres west of Stonewall, on Highway 67.

The only occupant of a Ford Explorer, a 66-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on site.

The investigation is currently ongoing, but early reports indicate that the eastbound travelling SUV lost control and rolled while travelling in the ditch of the highway.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in either crash.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca