60 kilometre gusts knock out power in southern manitoba

Posted on Mon, September 19, 2016 at 6:30pm

Approximately 500 customers in the Elm Creek and Oakville areas have been without power this afternoon.

Severe winds are the cause of this outage. With gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour throughout southern Manitoba today, many are expecting more downed lines over the course of the day.

Earlier, nearly 2,500 home and cottage owners in the areas of Grand Beach, Grand Marais, Lester Beach, Belair, Hillside Beach, Albert Beach and Victoria Beach also experienced outages due to fallen lines.

At this point, Winnipeg has dodged the bullet with all city lines remaining intact.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

