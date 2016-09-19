Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries scraps downtown HQ plan

The plan to erect a $75 million Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries downtown headquarters has been thrown out the window. Following a recent review by the P.C. Government of Manitoba, the costs associated with this undertaking have grown alarmingly and no longer appear favourable.

It was announced one year ago – under the N.D.P. government – that the Medical Arts Building at 233 Kennedy had been purchased and would be restored to serve as the new headquarters for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Employees who work for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are currently either based out of a warehouse on Pacific Avenue and Weston Street, another warehouse on Buffalo Place in Fort Garry, or at the Empress Street and Milt Stegall Drive location.

There is no word on another possible future headquarters location.

