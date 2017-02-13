Manitoba Inches Above Zero As Warm Spell Continues

Winnipeg, MB – Much of Manitoba is going to see the mercury peek above 0C on Monday.

In Winnipeg, the afternoon high is 1C with a mix of sun and clouds, though with wind chill it will feel like -4C.

Brandon is expected to be mainly sunny and reach 2C.

Flin Flon is Manitoba’s hot spot at a sunny 3C, while Thompson will have scattered flurries and a high of 1C.

In Churchill, Monday is starting with scattered flurries developing into light snow in the afternoon and blowing snow in the evening. The expected high is -11C.

— E. Epp, MyToba News