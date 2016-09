A Brandon burglar passed over valuables and electronics and went straight for the fridge.

On September 15, 2016, the burglar broke into a home in the 600 block of 9th Street by prying open a window. The suspect went to the main floor fridge and stole fruits, vegetables and two bottles of wine.

The suspect then kicked down the door to the basement suite.

A circular laminate cutting disc was also reported missing.

— MyToba News