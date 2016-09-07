Man charged in Cancer Care fraud

WINNIPEG – Over the last several weeks, police had received multiple reports regarding an individual canvassing door-to-door in Winnipeg neighbourhoods soliciting funds in the name of Cancer Care Manitoba.

Police believe the accused went door to door, between July 31st and August 18, in the St. James and River Heights areas. In a release, police said; “The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from several unsuspecting victims.”

Cory John Oger, 38 years old of Winnipeg has been charged with eight counts of fraud under $5000 and failing to comply with a Probation Oder.

-Staff, MyToba News