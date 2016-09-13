Lifelong Jets fan and war vet Len Kropioski (Kroppy) dies

It is a sad day for Jets fans, Winnipeggers and war vets alike as long-time Winnipeg Jets fan, Len Kropioski (Kroppy) passed away Tuesday afternoon. He was 98.

Kropioski was born in Winnipeg, but also spent some time living in Kenora, Ontario. When in Winnipeg, Kropioski was sure to attend every possible Jets game that fit within his schedule. When the Jets left for Arizona, Kropioski became an avid Manitoba Moose fan. When the Moose left, the Jets 2.0 once again were his number one fixture.

Shown on the jumbrotron and the television feed at nearly every game at the end of the Canadian National Anthem, Kropioski was commonly pictured boldly proclaiming the words of ‘O Canada’ while saluting the camera positioned in front of his seat, against the glass. Nearly as popular a tradition as screaming, ‘True North’, Jets fans everywhere will miss the presence of Kroppy, both in the MTS Centre, and at home in their living rooms.

In his younger years, Kropioski served time in the army. His greatest mission occurred in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, back in 1943, after the Japanese retreated. One of his proudest accomplishments was accepting the Victoria Cross Award posthumously for his good friend, Andrew Mynarski, who died while saving a fellow soldier, following the Second World War.

Kropioski missed a short stretch of home games this season following a surgery, but was welcomed back to the MTS Centre with a rousing standing ovation in a tear jerking few moments during a March 30th matchup against the Senators. That special moment, along with countless others, will not soon be forgotten in the hearts and minds of Jets fans everywhere.

Kroppy, once again, we salute you.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca