The Supreme Court Takes On Bestiality Law, But Was It Really Even Necessary?

There is a reason that we don’t normally discuss bestiality out in the open; it isn’t a very comfortable subject. In fact, there are probably many in the legal community who think that it isn’t something that belongs on the legal books at all.

Some issues should just be self-explanatory and need no regulation, but unfortunately, there are reasons that laws have to be in place. The parliamentarians who went so far as to put the definition of what bestiality is, and the legality surrounding it, were recently challenged about the breath, complete description of it and how far-reaching it can be.

Parliament this week ruled that it is not the job of the jurists to broaden the definition of it or to lump it in with other acts. The original definition was limited to the implication of physical penetration of an animal, but recently a case challenged the limitation of penetration.

A man was charged with bestiality not because he physically penetrated an animal, but because he was accused of sexually abusing his 16-year-old stepdaughter with having the family dog perform sexual acts on her. A complex issue, it made jurors and judges alike take to the discussion room to decide how far they could charge a man who is so apparently depraved and ruined the life of his stepdaughter in immeasurable ways.

The man, who was subsequently also charged with 13 other allegations of sexual molestation of both of his step daughters ages 10 and 16, argued that the law pertaining to bestiality had nothing to do with the case at hand. Since there was no penetration and the man had no contact himself with the family dog, it wasn't even relative to the case he was defending.

The law that was entered into the law books in 1954 and prohibited sex with an animal, which was defined specifically as vaginal or anal penetration of an animal. It had nothing to do with just contact or sexual play. The Supreme Court justices, having their hands tied, said that there was no way for them to apply a rule so specific to this case that involved none of the acts which are a violation of the bestiality law. To bring those type of charges against the accused man would be a breach of their authority and muddy the waters about the definition of bestiality and how far it applies.

When questioned, Thomas Cromwell a Justice of the Supreme Court, wrote that the major element of the original law was defined by penetration, which was not an allegation attached to the charges against the man on trial.

The problem with old laws is that if you try to broaden the scope of them, you are altering them. There are times when circumstances change over time as do definitions of criminal activity. When it comes to bestiality, however, there are no circumstances in modern times that changes the definition or the social mores regarding the act of having penetration with animals. For the protection of animals and people alike, the law should stand, but to ascribe acts that don’t fit the original intention or to extrapolate the law, could be a slippery slope for the worth of all laws on the books.

Not only angering those who believe that the accused man should be held accountable for the crimes that go far beyond anything that we would describe as molestation, many animal rights advocates believe that this is also about the treatment of the family dog.

There was also the opinion from Supreme Court Justice Rosale Abella that the bestiality law needs to be broadened if nothing more for than the logistics of sex with an animal. It is not always physically possible for sexual penetration to happen, but that does not make sexual acts with animals an acceptable form of behavior for humans or for the rights of animals who are only innocent bystanders to the act.

Whether there will be a change to the 1954 law will likely be a source of debate in the future. The good news is that the law has not had a lot of chances to be used in the court system. Most of us operate under a code of sexual ethics that don’t include molesting children, especially not with innocent animals.