Homeless Attacks Due to Mental Illness Or Prejudice?

The defense of being criminally insane is a very difficult one. There are many who would argue that anyone who could take the life of someone else, or inflict deadly force without provocation, is mentally ill. Criminal proceedings regarding a case in the San Diego Court system is challenging the notion of mentally ill or mentally insane defenses.

When a man attacked five homeless people, murdering three of them, around the San Diego neighborhood, there seemed to be no reason for his actions or at least “rational” reasons. Standing on trial this Tuesday for his crimes, the court’s proceedings were stalled due a mental competency evaluation ordered by the court.

David Guerrero’s arraignment was short and sweet due to his lawyer asking the Judge to evaluate his competency to stand trial in his own defense because his attorney believes him to be “severely mentally ill”. He doubted that his client had any capacity to understand not only the proceedings but the gravity of what he is being accused of.

The judge hearing the case, Frederick Maguire, agreed to convene court pending an evaluation and the hearing is now on the docket for October 7th. Mackenzie Harvey, Deputy District Attorney, objected severely to the evaluation, insisting that if Guerrero was indeed insane, there was no way that he could have orchestrated the attacks in the manner that he did. There was planning that went into the events, and ones that couldn’t be schemed by someone who was lacking in mental capacity.

Last month, Guerrero was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder in addition to three counts of murder. Because he stands trial for multiple murders, it is possible for the prosecution to initiate death penalty charges if he is convicted on the murder counts.

The gruesomeness of the crime would lead anyone to conclude that Guerrero was not in his “right” mind. Only attacking those who were already asleep, he perpetrated his crime by using railroad spikes to stab them and then he went further to set two of the victims on fire. Arrested on July 15th of this year, what investigators found were buckets in his apartment that were not only full of railroad spikes but rocks too, according to the prosecution.

The homeless men that were targeted were sleeping in places that they thought themselves safe such as roadsides, a greyhound bus accident and freeway bridges. Sheltered from the elements, how could they have known that someone would attack them without cause?

The first attack was on July 3rd in the early morning hours. Angelo De Nardo was found while his body was still on fire on the offramp with a railroad spike protruding from his chest and head. Witnesses to the murder insist that they saw Guerrero fleeing from the scene with a gasoline container in his hand. The next day, the second body was found and so too was another victim who made it through the ordeal.

On July 6th, another homeless man was found downtown, with the same telltale signs. Although being found alive, he didn’t survive in the hospital more than four days. The streak ended when, on July 15th, at approximately 4:30 am in the morning, two police officers from the San Diego Harbor area heard yelling.

Severely beaten, Michael Papadelis suffered at the hands of Guerrero, but lived. It was then that the police apprehended Guerrero just two miles away from the incident where he was arrested. That lead to the investigation of his apartment where evidence mounted, building his prosecution.

It isn’t that someone has to be found insane for the criminally insane defense to work. It is that they have to be found incapable of knowing right from wrong, or rational thought. What could poke holes in his defense is the intentional way that he went about planning the attacks, approaching the men while asleep and the way that he was able to plot it all with so much forethought to continue his reign of terror around the San Diego area for more than twelve days.

Whether the defense will work or not is hard to tell. Not many can use the defense because it is not an easy one, especially where there are so many fine details that were hidden and meticulously orchestrated by Guerrero himself.