Delaware Court Deems Death Penalty Law Unconstitutional

As we become a more civilized nation, it is hard to watch things that go on around the world and not want to step in. The treatment that is suffered around the world for the smallest offenses such as one’s religion is hard for Americans to stomach. Calling what others do in foreign lands archaic, and sometimes inhumane, however, has made the American justice system stand back and take a good hard look at itself in the mirror.

The Delaware Supreme Court decided Tuesday that the current capital punishment laws on the books violates the United States Constitutional and, therefore, must be stricken from the books. The reason that it is unconstitutional is not what one would think. Having nothing to do with humane treatment, it is all about the technicality of the cases. Because judges in the state are allowed to decide who lives or dies, and not the juries that convicted the criminal, it is unconstitutional because it was not decided upon by a trial of their peers as is dictated in the constitution.

Those who support the death penalty are saying “not so fast”. They are hoping that instead of striking the laws from the books, that the General Assembly fix the language to make it constitutional. Not wanting to do away with it, they are hoping that a quick fix in the wording will uphold the practice, and not disrupt the status quo of the land.

That could pose problematic since there has been extreme opposition to it, which led to the abolition of it on the state Senate floor in 2015, not making the house floor, it is a sign of the changing tide. Due to it being thwarted in the courts, there is a question of whether the vote will be brought up again to pass the house. Rep Sean Lynn, D-Dover believes that at this point maybe the Courts ruling should stand, and the vote should be obsolete.

Since the end goal of the opposition is to do away with the State Death Penalty, allowing it to play out in the courts may be more conducive to getting the law overturned than trying to play politics with it. The politicians may not have to get their hands wet at all if the court of the land deems it unconstitutional anyway.

Those who oppose the death penalty have a reason for concern. Since the time that DNA evidence many other technologies over the past decade have been used, according to Philadelphia car accident attorneys, there have been a rash of innocent victims released from death row. Many believe that it is better to err on the side of caution and stop the law altogether than to risk killing someone who is innocent.

There also seems to be an extreme bias in the way that death penalty cases are dispensed. Not only are the laws archaic, but they are also not uniform from state to state, or even from courtroom to courtroom. Most often playing off of emotion than any standard of law, there appears to be very little uniformity, or fairness in sentencing, especially in capital cases.

Delaware is not the first state to overturn their death penalty laws. The US Supreme Court of Florida likewise struck down the death penalty sentencing scheme due to the same way that people are sentenced unconstitutionally. Only Delaware, Florida and Alabama operate in the same manner when it comes to death penalty punishments. Judges can override the jury when life is handed down to upgrade it to the capital punishment, which is what is making their laws so fragile and stand on shaky legal ground.

Due to the ruling, all pending capital murder cases in Delaware have been halted until the matter can be cleared up. Whether they will go to work on revamping the wording and sentencing laws to make them constitutional, or strike the capital punishment altogether remains to be seen. The one thing that is for sure is that sometimes you can’t go against a changing tide.

That is why there is so much talk about the presidential run for 2016. With the possibility of several Supreme Court justice appointments to be made over the next four years, the courts could change the laws and the fabric of this nation. What will happen in Delaware will likely set a precedence for other causes to earn merit in death penalty ruling and cases.