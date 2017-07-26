Woman Admits to Killing Fiance During Trip

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Angelika Graswald pleaded guilty on Monday to criminally negligent homicide, admitting she pulled the plug on her fiance’s kayak so it would fill with water during an outing on the Hudson River. Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

