Winnipeg’s Organized Crime Unit wins award

The Winnipeg Police Service‘s Organized Crime Unit has been presented with the Robert Faulkner Memorial Outstanding Investigation Award. Their work on “Project Flatlined” earned them this prestigious title.

The Organized Crime Unit took on Project Flatlined as a response to the shootings, fire bombings and deadly assaults between the Rock Machine and the Hell’s Angels. This turf war caused many sleepless nights for local residents, until the OCU took down 16 of these gang members.

Sentences from two to eleven years were handed out, and millions of dollars were seized in relation to countless crimes surrounding this deadly battle.

The Robert Faulkner Memorial Award was presented to the Organized Crime Unit at the International Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Investigators’ annual training conference in Kansas City.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy of Winnipeg Police Service