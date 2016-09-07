Will Prosecutor Of Freddie Gray’s Case Be Disbarred?

Heating up the floor of the GOP convention is the issue of racial tensions in America. Specifically, blue and black tension. There has been an all-out assault on Police reigning across the nation. Some blame the rhetoric of Black Lives Matter, while others maintain that it is the result of years of abuse at the hands of violent and racist policemen, who overreach their authority, and target black men unfairly.

The problem is that the more that black men watch the YouTube videos of seemingly unarmed African American’s being gunned down, thrown into vans with force, or strangled while being thrown to the ground, the more aggressive and paranoid they become. The more paranoid that they become, the more scared the Police get, and it has become a very dangerous cycle. Cops, too quick to see signs of threat, may be using more force than they normally would and African American men are feeling threatened and reacting when there may not be a cause.

At the heart of tensions are high-profile cases such as the Freddie Gray case. Coming off the heels of the “hands up don’t shoot” movement, it was just another death American’s watched at the hands of what appeared to be overzealous cops, or is that really what happened?

Video cameras abound, gaining perspective is not easy to do. Many scenes that you see are just short blips of what happens behind the scenes and can often tell a very different story than the ones that those who are involved tell. With the third of the Policemen in the Freddie Gray case being absolved of guilt, many are calling for the disbarment of the Baltimore prosecutors.

Rarely has any prosecutor been disbarred for bringing charges in any case, and surely it was their duty to check out the circumstances of Gray’s death. The problem is not that the case was brought to trial, it was the public statements that we being made at the podium well before the officers had their day in court.

John Banzhaf, who is a law activist at George Washington University, believes that the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission will file a complaint to disbar the prosecutors following the acquittal of the third policemen, who were accused of wrongful death in the 2015 arrest incident.

All six officers in the case have been accused of various charges, but with the third, and highest ranking officer’s latest release and full acquittal, many are wondering if the other three should continue to be prosecuted.

A personal injury lawyer in Houston and analyst is calling for the other trials to be canceled considering the most senior Lieutenant, who was driving the truck where the presumed neck break happened, was just found not guilty. That could severely hurt the chances for any further charges to hold for the other police officers in question.

Marilyn Mosby, leading the charge, will very unlikely drop the cases that are pending on the remaining three officers, which could be the downfall of her career. Already suspect to wrongdoing herself, there are many who believe that she tainted the jury pool by insisting that she would seek “justice” in this case by prosecuting the officers.

Already spouting out the hint of guilt and proof of it, many believe that she did it to appease the public. What she did, however, was make it very unlikely that they could get a fair trial, and she used public opinion to rule over any real evidence for a conviction.

Many question whether the charges were made due to the evidence of the case, or because of public discord. Worries of the Ferguson case reverberating to the city of Baltimore, there is a reason to believe that the charges levied were done so only to ensure that a riot would not break out and that the community would be satisfied that the were heard, but that is not what our justice system is based on.

We can’t run the justice system due to public opinion or for fear of community response. If we don’t adhere to only prosecuting those that have evidence against them, then our justice system is nothing but theater to appease the community at large and worthless. It is probable that six men have not only had their professional reputation tarnished but their personal one, as well, by doing nothing but their job.

Many in the law community believe that it isn’t just Mosby’s neck on the line, but any one of the prosecutors who chose to take the case to court without the proper evidence to render a guilty verdict.