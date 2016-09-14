Sexting Client Lands Portland Lawyer in Trouble

Can you imagine having to be at the mercy of the court to find someone to defend you, and suddenly they are sending you sext messages? If you were paying the lawyer and weren’t wanting of their breach of decency, you would likely fire them. If, however, they were the only person you had, and you didn’t have the means to hire someone else, that may put you in a conundrum.

That is exactly how the client of Paul L Letourneau felt when she began receiving sext messages from her lawyer. A newly recovering opiate addicted client, the last thing that she needed, was something to put more stress on her and tempt her to return to her former ways. That is exactly what the sext messaging did, which is why Letourneau has been suspended, pending a disciplinary case being initiated by the Overseers of the Bar.

It all began when the South Portland lawyer began sending sexually explicit messages via text, that not only included vulgar language, but also pictures and videos. Letourneau had been court-appointed to defend “Jane Doe” against several criminal allegations.

Being a divorce lawyer in Dallas, and a member of the community since 2003, Letourneau tried to stop the sanctions against him by admitting wrongdoing and suggesting that he would get mental rehabilitation for his actions. By that time, unfortunately, for him, the case was already in the hands of the Maine Board of Overseers.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled this past July 27th, that not only did Letourneau’s actions posed a threat to his client and risk to her defense but that the allegations of his actions were irrefutable. In addition, f he did it once, it is likely that it will happen again. That is why the law community stepped in to bar him until decisions can be made about his ability to practice law and defend clients in the future.

When the accusations began, Letourneau took himself from his current cases and withdrew from the law roaster. He hoped that by taking part in counseling with a psychologist and cutting all ties with the client who made the allegations, he could retain his bar license. The judge overseeing the trial insisted that it was a little too little and a little too late. That, the judge believed, was not enough to undue the damage that was done resulting from his behavior.

Although commending the fact that Letourneau admitted to his wrongdoings and tried to make reparations for his poor conduct, the risks that he posed to his current client, and any future ones, are too great. Because he has not yet even began to get counseling, now is not the time to decide his fate, according to the judge.

Further, it appears that he only tried to make arrangements to get rehabilitative and therapeutic help after he learned that the board was investigating his actions and that his disbarment was in question. The only way for Letourneau to salvage his career at this point is to follow through with his therapeutic program, and return later to try to prove to the court that he is no longer a danger to himself or those he defends.

Scott Davis, the lead lawyer responsible for the Board of Overseers of the Bar petition, seeking to have him suspended, believes that he may have perpetrated the entire scenario knowing that the woman was vulnerable due to her addiction. Davis also contends that what he did, only further made her ability to get clean that much more problematic.

Not only did Letourneau send sext messages, but he also propositioned the woman several times suggesting that they meet up for sexual interludes. Not harmless flirtation, they were grounds for abuse and coercion to a woman that he was set to protect against the judicial system.

This is not the first time that Letourneau has been accused of improper behavior. Since 2009 he has been disciplined twice by the bar due to improper supervision over his practice. Taking advantage of his client may be the final nail in his lawyer coffin.

It wouldn’t be allowed in the workplace, technically what he engaged in is sexual harassment. Therefore, it has no place in the judicial system either, and many hope that this will set a precedence for anyone who chooses to use their authority to abuse those who are defenseless.