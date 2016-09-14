As The Presidential Race Ramps Up Voter ID Laws In Texas Are Being Challenged

You need to have a license to drive a car, to buy a package of cigarettes and to enter into a bar after hours, what you don’t need a license or ID for currently is to vote. Many states require no identification at all when you go to the polls to place your vote for the most powerful man in the world and the person who makes major decisions for the policies and the lives of those within the US.

There are specific rules about who can vote and who can’t, and also that you can only place one vote. The problem is that there is no way to know that those rules are being followed if you don’t even know the identity of the person who is placing the vote.

One of the few states to finally require that, to vote, you present identification, Texas’ voter identification was recently fought in a federal appeals court, and it was found to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The Voting Rights Act insists that states must foster and accommodate any voter to have access to voting without limiting their ability, or imposing hardships by making them produce documents.

Voters rights fall typically across party lines with the Democrats on one end of the spectrum and the Republicans on the other. The Democrats, believing themselves to be more for the disenfranchised in America, lauded the ruling, stating that, to require anyone to present documentation, would be tantamount to discrimination. Trey Martinez Fischer, chairman of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, was just one of the groups that took the government to court to find the Texas law in violation.

Not the only voter’s rights case recently on the docket, The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently found that the laws in Texas unfairly discriminated against blacks and Latinos, who often do not have the right documentation to allow them into the voting booths. Although a hit to the law, it does not remove it entirely. The courts retort was that it is the duty of Texas officials to assist anyone who wanted to vote, and was lacking the proper identification, to get what they needed to place their vote.

The ruling allows for immigration lawyer cases to reconsider the Texas law, in debating the question whether the 2011 law had a discriminatory nature in being proposed and passed. If it is found that there is an underlying discrimination, the laws may be subject to judicial oversight and a complete overhaul of the voting laws in Texas.

Republicans who are for having voter ID laws insist that it has nothing to do with discrimination. At the heart of the law is voter fraud. Believing that there has been an increase in fraudulent voting practices nationwide perpetrated by the Democratic Party, Republicans believe that the only way to ensure that each vote is being placed fairly, and by the person who is legally eligible to vote, is by checking their identification. Otherwise, there is nothing to stop wide scale fraud at the polls.

Although passing into law at the hands of Gov. Rick Perry in 2011, the law didn’t go into effect until 2013. It requires that anyone who wants to vote present a government-issued ID. That can be in the form of a driver’s license, concealed-handgun license, military ID card, or passport. A lower court found that as many as 608 thousand Texas residents may not have the proper identification that would allow them to vote in Texas. Of those who didn’t have the right ID, there was a disproportionate number of Latino and Black Texans. Entered into evidence, many are questioning where that number came from and how it was obtained. It is difficult to believe that there are hundreds of thousands of US citizens without the proper identification to prove who they are or even to drive a car.

With the 2016 vote coming up quickly, those in the court hope to have as little impact on the voting process as possible. Some are even trying to come up with a compromise, whereby you could use your voter registration card in lieu of any other official documents.

Voting in America is a right, but one that is afforded to those who are here legally and want to follow the rules. With allegations in the previous votes that dead people were returning to vote again and many people voting more than one time, there is cause for concern. Our democracy is based on everyone having the right to vote for themselves who they want to be governed by. The problem is that we are only afforded one vote, and if there are no controls in place, your vote can’t count the way that it is supposed to.