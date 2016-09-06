Marijuana Legal In Colorado, Bath Salts Illegal? Making It Up As They Go Along?

Almost like a social experiment in college, the rest of the world is sitting back observing what the effects of legalizing marijuana are doing in the states who have legalized its use. It isn’t just those states who have made it legal for medical use, but states like Colorado, who have made it legal as a recreational tool.

Marijuana has been illegal in the US up until last year in all 50 states. Believing for decades that it was nothing more than a “gateway” drug to much more harmful substances, proponents have fought its legalization. Coloradan’s have finally made a decision that there is nothing more harmful to you about pot than alcohol. In fact, many would argue that the side effects are much less severe, and it doesn’t have the same addictive qualities that lead to alcoholism.

So, it is puzzling to many law scholars why something as harmless as bath salts are now on the docket to become illegal. In Taylorville, Sheriff Bruck Kettelkamp and a Boston dui lawyer are calling for a new state law to ban retailers nationwide from selling “bath salts” in their establishments. Not all bath salts are slated for this legal maneuver, the “bath salts” that he is referring to, is a synthetic drug, which has become the new drug of choice for many drug enthusiasts in rural communities.

The problem with synthetic drugs is that unless their direct compound is illegal, there is nothing that says any retailer can’t sell them to the public. Not held to the standard of any government agency such as the FDA, synthetic concoctions can remain legal until they are deemed not so. Government officials, who are seeing an outbreak of drugs such as “bath salts” wreaking havoc in communities across the nation, are asking that they are granted better tools to combat the use of these substances by banning their sales in retailer locations.

Kettekamp stood in attendance as Governor Bruce Rauner Monday signed a bill to create a ban in the Christian County Courthouse, which will take effect on January 1st. Once initiated, it will make selling the synthetic drug known as “bath salts” a Class 3 felony. Any seller can be subject to $150,000 in fines and penalties for selling any substance that contains the same cathinone chemical structure contained in “bath salts”.

If any retailer should be caught selling these synthetic compounds, they will also be subject to losing their license.

What are cathinones?

Synthetic cathinones are chemical stimulates that are similar to a derivative of the khat plant, which has been sold in adult retail stores and convenience stores that are independent. Typically labeled to look like regular consumer products, they hardly call attention, according to the US Justice Department’s National Drug Intelligence Center. Responsible for tracking different controlled substances and synthetic drugs that are making it to the consumer, they insist that it is their labeling that makes them so deceiving and hard to detect, which is why they are under a category that is known as “bath salts”.

Due to the chemical compound and the fact that nothing within them is technically “illegal”, they have been able to fly under the radar, and drug enforcement agencies have not been able to legally “touch” them or punish those who are making or selling them for profit.

The new bill was created to not only give law enforcement agents more authority to get these substances out of the hands of consumers but to detect them through their misleading labels. Largely untrue, the label maintains that they are completely safe for consumption, which has not been the experience of those who take them. They are highly dangerous and can even be lethal, attests Rauner.

Many other communities and states are slated to follow. The difference legally between marijuana and these synthetic compounds is that no one has been allowed to sell marijuana, passing it off as something else and labeling it in attractive packaging. Being an illegal substance, the only way to obtain pot is either through a legal dispensary or through illegal drug runners. They have never been found right out in the opening and had fraudulent labeling to trick enforcement agencies.

The bill is likely a small step toward getting a reign on drugs that are disguised as energy pills or elixirs. Giving drug enforcement agencies more tools to get these harmful drugs off the market will not only bring awareness to consumers that they are not harmless, but it will also allow the prosecution of those who are selling drugs in pretty packaging.