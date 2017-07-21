Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Passes Away

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 21st at 10:00am International, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Chester Bennington – the lead vocalist of Linkin Park – took his own life Thursday.

Bennington hanged himself in his private residence in Los Angeles while his family was away from the house.

Bennington, 41, had struggled with drugs and alcohol over the past decade, often turning to his coping mechanism as a way of dealing with the abuse he received as young child.

The lead vocalist was born in 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up as the son of a police officer. He joined Linkin Park in 1998 and released the album, Hybrid Theory two years later.

Linkin Park have won two Grammy Awards and have sold 70 million albums worldwide since the band’s inception in 1996.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – PopCrush

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
