Kenya Imposes World’s Toughest Plastic Bags Law

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 29th at 9:30am International, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000 from Monday (August 28), as the world’s toughest law aimed at reducing plastic pollution came into effect.

Pascale Davies has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

