Justin Bieber Banned in China

Carter Brooks
International, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Canadian pop artist, Justin Bieber has been banned from playing shows in China, effective immediately.

The reasoning behind this strict ruling – past occurrences of “bad behaviour”. The statement – coming as a reply on the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture’s website hinted that Bieber may indeed have talent vocally, but is also a “controversial young foreign singer”.

China has a strict policy in place in which the thought of hosting poorly behaved musicians will not be entertained.

Although touring through Asia with appearances in Philippines, Hong Kong and Tokyo near the beginning of September 2017, the 23-year-old will not be making any stops in China.

Bieber has yet to comment on the matter.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
