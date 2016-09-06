Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer Insists She’s Answered “Enough” Questions, So Why All The Missing Information?

With the GOP Convention well under way, proponents from both sides of the political fence are beginning to plead their case. One of the heaviest hits to the Clinton Candidacy are allegations of misappropriation of security while she was Secretary of State. Using her personal devices and internet server to transmit some of the nation’s highest security documents, many believe that her indiscretion should not only limit any future security clearance certifications but should disqualify her from her run for office.

On the other side of the issue, Clinton’s lawyers pleaded in court on Monday that she has answered “enough” questions already, and that the whole issue should be over and done with. A federal judge heard motions from Clinton’s lawyers insisting that she has cooperated appropriately and that there should be no more questioning about her private email server use while holding the office of the secretary of state.

About Brian White and David Kendall, chief counsels, appeared in court to fight a conservative legal group the right to question Ms. Clinton under oath. The Judicial Watch group who has filed numerous lawsuits against the former secretary of state and Democratic hopeful is in the process of seeking all records while she held office in the Obama Administration.

If the Judicial Watch group is granted access, they would be privy to a videotape of the deposition of Clinton and may be allowed to use them in their campaign ads against her run for President. That could potentially add fuel to a growing fire. Being at the heart of the GOP debate against Clinton, if they could get her on record in her own words, that can lend credence to their argument if their allegations are correct.

Kendall insisted in court that because Clinton has already answered all the questions that have been asked of her by testifying under oath in the 2012 congressional committee investigation, she should be exempt from any further questioning into her private records. Not only has the FBI questioned her about her security practices with government documents, but they have also delved into her actions during the Benghazi attack on the US embassy in Libya on September 11th.

Since the FBI has completed the investigation of allegations of misconduct and decided not to prosecute, that should be enough for Clinton not to be investigated further. Clinton, who insists that she used her private server for convenience, not to hide anything or to thwart any look into her actions, believes that she has cooperated enough and should not be asked to do anything more. She believes that much like double jeopardy, to continue to stir up the subject, should not be allowed. Nor, should any of the investigation records be available to use against her run for the highest office in the land.

Kendall maintains that nothing is going to change in her answers. Just because you keep asking, that doesn’t mean that you are going to get the answer you want to prosecute. She has already been found not criminally liable, so the issue should be mute.

Not only Clinton, her cabinet secretaries, as well as department heads, are at the heart of the debate. Their depositions are also in question. The Judicial Watch wants not only to see all records from the previous investigations, but they also want to have access to seven former officials of the State Department. Those they want to include Cheryl Mills, Chief of Staff and Huma Abedin, Deputy Chief of Staff. They want not only to be granted the right to question them; they want the right to thousands of documents and emails.

The Judicial Watch’s argument is that although Clinton has admitted that she decided to forgo government security lines and use her private server, no one has asked the real question, which is why she did it. If it was not a matter of convenience because using a secure line could have been just as easily set up for her on the go, what was her reasoning behind compromising our nation’s most intimate secrets?

The ultimate goal is to uncover the documents, which are still left uncovered, and let the rest of the nation decide whether what she did was something they want to give the option of our President to do. Do the American people really want someone working for them who would put our security at risk? That is likely easier to determine if Americans know exactly what her true reason was.