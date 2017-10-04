Father of Vegas Shooter Led His Own Criminal Life

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – While investigators try to fathom the motives and background of Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock, the life of his criminal father is emerging as a true-crime story of its own. Nathan Frandino has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

