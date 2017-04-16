Boy Crushed At US Revolving Restaurant

ATLANTA, GA. — A five-year-old boy has died after being crushed at a revolving restaurant in the United States.

It happened around 3:00pm local time Friday at The Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police say the boy’s head became lodged between a wall and a table mounted on a slow-moving floor.

The platform automatically shutdown as soon as it jammed.

Employees of the restaurant helped dislodge the boy.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

An official says the boy suffered crushing injuries to his skull and brain after wondering around, as kids will do.

The death has been deemed accidental, but the restaurant remains closed until further notice.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – The Sun Dial Restaurant/Westin