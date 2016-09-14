Bayer set to buy Monsanto for $66 billion

It is being reported that Monsanto will soon be taken over by Bayer AG. The sides have come together and agreed on a cash deal of 66 billion dollars.

Monsanto, a company specializing in seed and weed killer, has demanded a whopping $128 per share, a number highly inflated from its initial closing price, four months ago.

This deal is yet to be approved, but the combination of Bayer’s crop protection background, paired with Monsanto’s wide reach in the seed industry has the prospective, German-based owners grinning. The company would shift its main North American headquarters to Monsanto’s current location – St. Louis, Missouri.

The 66 billion dollar deal will be the largest takeover in 2016.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca