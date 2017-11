11 Minutes of Fame: A Trump-less Twitter

WINNIPEG, MB. – Can you imagine an internet without Donald Trump? Or more specifically, a Twitter without @RealDonaldTrump? One disgruntled former employee of Donald Trump had one final going away gift for the current President of the United States on Thursday, as Ryan Brooks reports. – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.