BREAKING: Gimli RCMP Lay Murder Charge

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 28th at 11:02am Featured, NEWS, manitoba, interlake

GIMLI, MB. – Local RCMP have re-arrested a 16-year-old suspect who had initially been brought in for questioning following the death of an 18-year-old male in Gimli.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder and will remain in police custody.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

– With files from MyToba’s Kevin Klein & Andrew McCrea

Original Story:

Manitoba RCMP in Gimli are investigating a suspicious death.

Yesterday afternoon, Gimli RCMP responded to a report of an injured male. RCMP said in a release that the man has died and they are investigating his death as suspicious.

RCMP provided no further details at this time.

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
