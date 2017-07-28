BREAKING: Gimli RCMP Lay Murder Charge

GIMLI, MB. – Local RCMP have re-arrested a 16-year-old suspect who had initially been brought in for questioning following the death of an 18-year-old male in Gimli.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder and will remain in police custody.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

– With files from MyToba’s Kevin Klein & Andrew McCrea

Original Story:

Manitoba RCMP in Gimli are investigating a suspicious death.

Yesterday afternoon, Gimli RCMP responded to a report of an injured male. RCMP said in a release that the man has died and they are investigating his death as suspicious.

RCMP provided no further details at this time.