India Awaits Introduction of GST

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – India is to hold a special midnight session of parliament to mark the launch of its new national Goods and Services Tax, a sign of how much significance it’s attaching to what’s billed as the biggest fiscal reforms in decades. In this Reuters News video, Kate King reports that GST will replace about 20 federal and state taxes while unifying a $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

