Hot and humid Sunday in Winnipeg

Today will be hot and humid in Winnipeg, with 70% humidity making 28C feel like 36C. It will be mostly sunny all day with a chance of thundershowers overnight. Heading into the work week it will cool off slightly but remain sunny.

In Brandon, Sunday afternoon will reach a high of 29C but feel like 33C with humidity. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. No precipitation is expected.

Thompson will have a moderately warm day, reaching a high of 21C. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day with a chance of showers overnight.

Flin Flon started the day off the some rain, but the sun will come out by the afternoon and it will reach a high of 21C. More rain is expected to begin late afternoon or early evening.

In Churchill, it is partly cloudy with a high of 18C. There is a 60% chance of rain this evening, which will continue into Monday morning.

— MyToba Weather