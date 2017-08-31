Here’s Your Chance to Flush a Solid Gold Toilet

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – The thought of a solid gold toilet has long been the subject of many jokes, until today. There is now a fully functional solid 18-karat gold toilet is on display at The Guggenheim Gallery. Yes it’s considered art. Watch the video above for more information on the exhibit from Reuters News. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

