Heinz strained prunes may contain pieces of rubber
The Kraft Heinz company has issued a recall of Heinz brand strained prunes due to the possible presence of pieces of rubber. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
If you have the product in your home, do not consume it. Either return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.
Recalled products
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|Heinz
|Strained prunes
|128 ml
|Best Before 2017 JN 10
|0 575330 7
