Heinz strained prunes may contain pieces of rubber

The Kraft Heinz company has issued a recall of Heinz brand strained prunes due to the possible presence of pieces of rubber. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

If you have the product in your home, do not consume it. Either return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Heinz Strained prunes 128 ml Best Before 2017 JN 10 0 575330 7

— MyToba News