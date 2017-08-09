Get Manitoba Breaking News Alerts

Winnipeg, MB – Have you signed up for MyToba Breaking News Alerts via e-mail? It’s just another way MyToba’s team coverage is helping you stay informed about your community. Sign up below and make sure to check inbox (or junk folder) for a confirmation message. —Kevin Klein, MyToba News MyToba Newsletter Email address:

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.