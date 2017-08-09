Get Manitoba Breaking News Alerts

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
1 Comment
Looking forward to receiving MyToba newsletter – a really wonderful idea. I may travel to other provinces – but always glad to get back home. Manitoba has so much to offer, as does our City of Winnipeg. I guess you could say we are the Cross Roads of Canada. As mentioned I look forward to your newsletter. Congratulations to who thought of this great idea.