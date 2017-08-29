German Nurse Killed at Least 84 People

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – German investigators have uncovered an additional 84 murders by a former nurse who is already serving a life sentence, making him one of Germany’s most deadly serial killers ever, German media reported on Monday, citing police. Saskia O’Donoghue has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.