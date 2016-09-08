Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra launches Park & Ride program

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is attempting to make their performances more accessible.

It was announced that the WSO has launched a new program called Park & Ride. This new service offers six locations for transportation to and from the Centennial Concert Hall.

WSO Executive Director, Trudy Schroeder, believes that this new option will make the decision to attend the symphony much easier on some.

“It makes coming to the symphony simple,” she said. “You get dropped off right at the door like VIPs. Patrons can come in and no problem, no fuss, no muss. At the end, you come out and your bus is waiting for you; it’s the smoothest experience, no worrying about logistics. You can take all of the little things that can sometimes be annoying when you’re trying to park downtown right out of the equation. And, you’re in the bus with a whole bunch of interesting and nice people.”

The Park & Ride option requires a call to the box office at least 48 hours before the concert, where the pick up and drop of can be pre paid. It will cost $15 dollars total for a return trip. The bus will arrive 15 minutes before the show, and leave 15 minutes after the performance ends.

WSO Park & Ride Pick-Up Locations:

1. Superstore – 80 Bison Drive

2. Sobeys St. Annes – 1939 Bishop Grandin Boulevard

3. Safeway – 2 Alpine Avenue

4. Superstore – 3193 Portage Avenue

5. Sobeys Grant Park – 1150 Taylor Avenue

6. 230 Osborne Street

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca