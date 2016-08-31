Special events at the Zoo this week

From tomorrow until September 6th, visitors to the Assiniboine Park Zoo can take in the last week of the Keeper Talks. Zookeepers will be available to talk with children about their role in the feeding, safety and wellbeing of animals at the Zoo.

Many other exhibits, including Dinosaurs Alive – which has been extended until October 30th – will also be available to tour.

Gary Lundsford, Head of Zoological Operations, believes that this final week will offer some special treats to children heading back to school for the fall.

“The Keeper Talks were a big hit this summer,” he said. “We hope our visitors enjoyed meeting our amazing zookeepers and were inspired to protect our wildlife. With school just around the corner, this weekend is a great opportunity to experience everything the Zoo has to offer during the summer months.”

Special attractions offered during the week of August 31st – September 6th include:

Daily summer Keeper Talks

The Dinosaurs Alive exhibit

exhibit Australian Walkabout exhibit

Summer Fun Zone

Winston’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca