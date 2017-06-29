Live on Location: Rain or Shine, Countryfest is Just Fine

DAUPHIN, MB. – As Dauphin’s Countryfest headliner, Luke Bryan so kindly reminds us, “Rain is a Good Thing”. The sun may not be shining, but the gloomy skies have not dampened the moods at Dauphin’s yearly country spectacle.

Dauphin’s Countryfest – a not-for-profit organization – welcomes roughly 14,000 guests through the gates each day of the summer festival, and highlights the July long weekend for many country music enthusiasts from Canada’s prairies.

The 2017 running of the five-night attraction features over 60 acts on three stages, including the likes of the aforementioned Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Johnny Reid this long weekend.

Campers are thoroughly enjoying the social atmosphere of C’fest, no matter the weather.

“As I made it into C’fest, I didn’t care whether it was rain or shine,” said Cole Johnson, a four time Countryfest veteran. “I was just excited for another wild weekend ahead of me.”

Johnson spoke at length about the drawing factors, but couldn’t decide whether it was the music, the friends or the party that keep him coming back every year.

Riley Glesby, a two-time Countryfest participant shared very similar views to Johnson.

“Countryfest is all about bonding with your friends after your university or high school year, and kicking off the summer the right way,” said Glesby. “You just know everybody and it’s great to see those people you haven’t seen in a long time.”

Glesby, however, was able to pick his favourite part of the weekend.

“The best part about it for me is just listening to the artist’s music throughout the whole weekend at your campsite, and then actually going to see those same guys perform those songs live. Luke Bryan is going to be unreal.”

Although battling intermittent rain showers on Thursday, campers are expected to take a back seat to their tent rain-proofing tactics and enjoy the musical shows in the evening.

Jason Blaine and Manitoba country duo, Doc Walker kick off the weekend fun with late night concerts at the Bell MTS Stage atop the hill Thursday evening. With a Friday night lineup featuring Keith Urban, Tim Hicks, James Barker Band and Meghan Patrick, the festivities will not be dying down any time soon.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News