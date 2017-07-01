Live on Location: The Good Times Keep Rolling in Dauphin

DAUPHIN, MB. – Happy Canada Day from Dauphin, Manitoba! Here at Canada’s longest running country music festival, the sun shining, music is playing and the beverages are flowing. The good times keep rolling, no matter the time of day or the weather.

Exhibit A.) – Keith Urban. Returning to Dauphin as a repeat performer, the energetic 49-year-old gave the Friday night crowds a set for the ages. Featuring fast paced tracks, “Long Hot Summer” and “Somewhere In My Car”, Urban kickstarted his show on a high note. But in typical Keith Urban fashion, he made sure to slow things down with the passionate performances of “Cop Car” and “Blue Ain’t Your Colour”.

Urban, who has 21 number one hits to his name, made it clear that he enjoys touring Canada, often yelling out Manitoba-positive phrases to his audience throughout the duration of his act.

Following the unforgettable Friday night performance from the ever-charming Urban, Saturday’s lineup may even top Friday’s set list. Featuring Cold Creek County, Eric Paslay, The Washboard Union and Luke Bryan, the action from the main stage gets underway at 1:30 P.M. Saturday.

Brett Ens – who claims he doesn’t even really enjoy country music – has once again found himself drawn to Dauphin for Countryfest this year.

“Despite liking other genres of music more than I like country, C’fest is always great time,” Ens said. “It’s just a summer event that you can’t say ‘no’ to. You can never go wrong cracking open a cold one with the boys at Countryfest. It’s a great time doing some of the things I love the most.”

Lauren Bennett – a first time participant at Countryfest – can easily relate to Ens on the matter of doing the things she loves most while at the festival.

“It’s my first year at Countryfest and I can already tell I’m making life long friends,” she said. “You’ve got country music playing everywhere, all sorts of food and drinks, friendly people and unreal performers.”

With the weather taking a significant turn for the better, clear skies have returned to Dauphin. For the sake of the campers, performers, organizers and volunteers, one can only hope that the rain will hold off for the remainder of the weekend.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News