GALLERY: The Marion Hotel Motorcycle Show & Shine

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Marion Hotel held its 5th annual Motorcycle Show & Shine on Sunday, September 10th.

With beer gardens, live music and day-long giveaways, this yearly attraction was certainly hard to miss. Prizes were awarded for nearly everything, from the ‘Best Burnout’ to the ‘Best Dressed Child Biker’.

MyToba’s photographer, James Carey Lauder was in attendance and his photos have been compiled below. Scroll through the gallery to take in beauty that is Show & Shine.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by James Carey Lauder

GALLERY: